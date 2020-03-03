Price Target Analysis of Microsoft Corporation(NASDAQ:MSFT): Penn National Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:PENN)

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.18/share and a High Estimate of $1.43/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSFT to be 15.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.38%. For the next 5 years, Microsoft Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Microsoft Corporation, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 30.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Microsoft Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.11%, where Monthly Performance is 0.01%, Quarterly performance is 13.44%, 6 Months performance is 25.1% and yearly performance percentage is 53.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.45% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 89.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Penn National Gaming, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. as 1.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Penn National Gaming, Inc. is 1.37 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PENN to be 74.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.36%. For the next 5 years, Penn National Gaming, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 500% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Penn National Gaming, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 78.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Penn National Gaming, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -21.48%, where Monthly Performance is -8.58%, Quarterly performance is 20.7%, 6 Months performance is 49.95% and yearly performance percentage is 12.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.61% and Monthly Volatility of 6.56%.