Price Target Analysis: Ameri Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMRH): Molina Healthcare Inc(NYSE:MOH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) will report its next earnings on Mar 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -700%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ameri Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 96.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -80%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -202.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -84.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ameri Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.6%, where Monthly Performance is -19.13%, Quarterly performance is -47.45%, 6 Months performance is -76.09% and yearly performance percentage is -86.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.28% and Monthly Volatility of 8.38%.

Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Molina Healthcare Inc and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.15/share and a High Estimate of $3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Molina Healthcare Inc as 4.48 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Molina Healthcare Inc is 4.39 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MOH to be -8.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.96%. For the next 5 years, Molina Healthcare Inc is expecting Growth of 7.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Molina Healthcare Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 588.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Molina Healthcare Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.88%, where Monthly Performance is 0.45%, Quarterly performance is -7.69%, 6 Months performance is -1.99% and yearly performance percentage is -8.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.44% and Monthly Volatility of 3.86%.