Investors Catching Stocks Dynagas LNG Partners LP(NYSE:DLNG): Medpace Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners LP as 33.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dynagas LNG Partners LP is 32.67 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 33.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.02 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 76.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dynagas LNG Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.66%, where Monthly Performance is -12.75%, Quarterly performance is -16.43%, 6 Months performance is 31.85% and yearly performance percentage is -29.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.43% and Monthly Volatility of 6.20%.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Medpace Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.84/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. as 234.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Medpace Holdings, Inc. is 228.41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 239.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 200.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MEDP to be 29.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.17%. For the next 5 years, Medpace Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Medpace Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 220.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Medpace Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.22%, where Monthly Performance is 7.83%, Quarterly performance is 21.19%, 6 Months performance is 16.53% and yearly performance percentage is 73.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.34% and Monthly Volatility of 3.81%.