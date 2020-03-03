Investors Catching Stocks Cambium Learning Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:ABCD): Orchid Island Capital, Inc.(NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 52.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. as 17.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is 17.41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 17.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.54 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 833.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.69%, where Monthly Performance is -1.32%, Quarterly performance is 6.19%, 6 Months performance is 7.33% and yearly performance percentage is -10.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.66% and Monthly Volatility of 2.45%.