Earnings Analysis of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.(NYSE:HE): Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:EPRT)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. as 678.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is 678.27 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 678.27 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 661.62 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 411.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.58%, where Monthly Performance is -8.61%, Quarterly performance is 2.64%, 6 Months performance is 1.85% and yearly performance percentage is 17.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.32% and Monthly Volatility of 2.05%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 38.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. as 38.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is 37.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 39.37 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 28.65 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 45.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.55%, where Monthly Performance is -11.96%, Quarterly performance is -5.8%, 6 Months performance is 8.97% and yearly performance percentage is 50.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.23% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.