Analysts showing optimistic trends for Tower Semiconductor Ltd.(NASDAQ:TSEM): Flex Ltd.(NASDAQ:FLEX)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. as 299.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 298 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 300.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 310.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSEM to be -36.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is expecting Growth of 26.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tower Semiconductor Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 359.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.65%, where Monthly Performance is -11.87%, Quarterly performance is -10.24%, 6 Months performance is 6.94% and yearly performance percentage is 12.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.61%.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Flex Ltd. as 5.96 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Flex Ltd. is 5.8 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.03 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.23 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLEX to be 14.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25.93%. For the next 5 years, Flex Ltd. is expecting Growth of 15.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Flex Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Flex Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.05%, where Monthly Performance is -9.47%, Quarterly performance is -3.22%, 6 Months performance is 22.29% and yearly performance percentage is 12.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.17% and Monthly Volatility of 4.09%.