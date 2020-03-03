Analysts showing optimistic trends for Sogou Inc.(NYSE:SOGO): Meritage Corporation(NYSE:MTH)

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sogou Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sogou Inc. as 301.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sogou Inc. is 293.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 308.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 297.79 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sogou Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sogou Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.49%, where Monthly Performance is -4.25%, Quarterly performance is -18.47%, 6 Months performance is -7.09% and yearly performance percentage is -34.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.78% and Monthly Volatility of 4.49%.

Meritage Corporation (MTH) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.84/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meritage Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.05/share and a High Estimate of $1.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Meritage Corporation as 746.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Meritage Corporation is 743 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 749.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 708.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTH to be 70.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.9%. For the next 5 years, Meritage Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Meritage Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 542.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meritage Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.06%, where Monthly Performance is -11.11%, Quarterly performance is -3.03%, 6 Months performance is 0.51% and yearly performance percentage is 49.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.80% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.