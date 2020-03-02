What do Analysts Say about ReWalk Robotics Ltd(NASDAQ:RWLK): Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.(NYSE:MLM)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -36.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ReWalk Robotics Ltd and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ReWalk Robotics Ltd as 2.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ReWalk Robotics Ltd is 2.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.58 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ReWalk Robotics Ltd, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 314.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ReWalk Robotics Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.66%, where Monthly Performance is -63.46%, Quarterly performance is -67.21%, 6 Months performance is -76.16% and yearly performance percentage is -88.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.95% and Monthly Volatility of 7.84%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. as 913.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is 886.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 940.81 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 832.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MLM to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.58%. For the next 5 years, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 551.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.5%, where Monthly Performance is -12.71%, Quarterly performance is -15.44%, 6 Months performance is -9.77% and yearly performance percentage is 21.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.73%.