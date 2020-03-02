What are analysts Suggestions on Daxor Corporation(NYSE:DXR): Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:ZAYO)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Daxor Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Daxor Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 6.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 232.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 57.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Daxor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.41%, where Monthly Performance is -10.88%, Quarterly performance is -10.97%, 6 Months performance is -11.52% and yearly performance percentage is -45.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.73% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 73.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZAYO to be 26.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.77%. For the next 5 years, Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 7.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 50.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.03%, where Monthly Performance is 0.66%, Quarterly performance is 1.98%, 6 Months performance is 3.52% and yearly performance percentage is 41.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.25% and Monthly Volatility of 0.17%.