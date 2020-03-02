Revenue Estimates Analysis of Versum Materials, Inc.(NYSE:VSM): EZCORP, Inc.(NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EZCORP, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EZPW to be -22.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.78%. For the next 5 years, EZCORP, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -26.67% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 796.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EZCORP, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.44%, where Monthly Performance is -24.05%, Quarterly performance is -7.34%, 6 Months performance is -39.85% and yearly performance percentage is -50.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.74% and Monthly Volatility of 5.74%.