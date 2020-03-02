Revenue Estimates Analysis of ONEOK, Inc.(NYSE:OKE): Caesars Entertainment Corporation(NASDAQ:CZR)

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ONEOK, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.77/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. as 2.94 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. is 2.35 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OKE to be 6.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.33%. For the next 5 years, ONEOK, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ONEOK, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ONEOK, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.42%, where Monthly Performance is -10.97%, Quarterly performance is -7.09%, 6 Months performance is -4.04% and yearly performance percentage is 3.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.75% and Monthly Volatility of 2.12%.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -309.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Caesars Entertainment Corporation as 2.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Caesars Entertainment Corporation is 2.05 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CZR to be 78.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 150%. For the next 5 years, Caesars Entertainment Corporation is expecting Growth of 94.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 94.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Caesars Entertainment Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -24.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Caesars Entertainment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.31%, where Monthly Performance is -7.63%, Quarterly performance is -2.83%, 6 Months performance is 11.2% and yearly performance percentage is 47.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.30% and Monthly Volatility of 2.03%.