Revenue Estimates Analysis of Intrexon Corporation(NYSE:XON): Rowan Companies plc(NYSE:RDC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intrexon Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intrexon Corporation as 23.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intrexon Corporation is 21.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 24.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 43.19 Million.