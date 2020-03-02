Price Target Analysis of EPR Properties(NYSE:EPR): ViewRay, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRAY)

EPR Properties (EPR) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EPR Properties and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EPR Properties as 153.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EPR Properties is 146.12 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 159.63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 150.72 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EPR Properties, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 650.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EPR Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.18%, where Monthly Performance is -18.62%, Quarterly performance is -17.65%, 6 Months performance is -23.6% and yearly performance percentage is -19.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.62% and Monthly Volatility of 2.62%.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ViewRay, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ViewRay, Inc. as 18.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ViewRay, Inc. is 14.24 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VRAY to be -41.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 47.06%. For the next 5 years, ViewRay, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ViewRay, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -37.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -75.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -34.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ViewRay, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.84%, where Monthly Performance is -11.42%, Quarterly performance is -7.42%, 6 Months performance is -26.03% and yearly performance percentage is -66.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.22% and Monthly Volatility of 7.11%.