Investors Catching Stocks SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.(NYSE:SITE): ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.(NASDAQ:NDRA)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 320%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.63/share and a High Estimate of $-0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. as 463.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is 453.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 470.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 426.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SITE to be 18.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.74%. For the next 5 years, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 308.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.6%, where Monthly Performance is -1.48%, Quarterly performance is 10%, 6 Months performance is 30.08% and yearly performance percentage is 84.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.28% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) will report its next earnings on Nov 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -53.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.38/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 147.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -232.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -327.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.92%, where Monthly Performance is -21.5%, Quarterly performance is 47.73%, 6 Months performance is -30% and yearly performance percentage is -33.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.34% and Monthly Volatility of 9.26%.