Earnings Analysis of Xilinx, Inc.(NASDAQ:XLNX): Great Panther Silver Limited(NYSE:GPL)

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Xilinx, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. as 764.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Xilinx, Inc. is 756.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 766.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 828.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XLNX to be -11.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.46%. For the next 5 years, Xilinx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Xilinx, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Xilinx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.82%, where Monthly Performance is -5.19%, Quarterly performance is -8.49%, 6 Months performance is -17.2% and yearly performance percentage is -33.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.74% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.

Great Panther Silver Limited (GPL) will report its next earnings on Feb 27. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Great Panther Silver Limited and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Great Panther Silver Limited as 16.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Great Panther Silver Limited is 15.88 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.38 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPL to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 300%. For the next 5 years, Great Panther Silver Limited is expecting Growth of 175% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -100% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Great Panther Silver Limited, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Great Panther Silver Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -25.52%, where Monthly Performance is -24.58%, Quarterly performance is -4.49%, 6 Months performance is -42.94% and yearly performance percentage is -50.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.81% and Monthly Volatility of 7.00%.