Earnings Analysis of Encore Capital Group Inc(NASDAQ:ECPG): Independence Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:IRT)

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Encore Capital Group Inc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.46/share and a High Estimate of $1.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Encore Capital Group Inc as 350.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Encore Capital Group Inc is 302 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 373.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 345.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ECPG to be 2.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.53%. For the next 5 years, Encore Capital Group Inc is expecting Growth of 14.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Encore Capital Group Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 242.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Encore Capital Group Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.34%, where Monthly Performance is 6.05%, Quarterly performance is 2.94%, 6 Months performance is 1.42% and yearly performance percentage is 8.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.78% and Monthly Volatility of 3.42%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 188.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. as 52.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is 51.51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 53.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 49.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRT to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.26%. For the next 5 years, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Independence Realty Trust, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 606.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 69.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.12%, where Monthly Performance is -11.19%, Quarterly performance is -11.01%, 6 Months performance is -4.81% and yearly performance percentage is 27.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.24% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.