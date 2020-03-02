Comprehensive Stock Analysis of MiMedx Group, Inc(NASDAQ:MDXG): Perrigo Company(NYSE:PRGO)

MiMedx Group, Inc (MDXG) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MiMedx Group, Inc and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc as 87.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MiMedx Group, Inc is 87.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 87.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.88 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MiMedx Group, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 247.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MiMedx Group, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.32%, where Monthly Performance is -12.29%, Quarterly performance is 0.47%, 6 Months performance is 22.35% and yearly performance percentage is 115.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.99% and Monthly Volatility of 4.76%.

Perrigo Company (PRGO) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -0.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Perrigo Company and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.95/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Perrigo Company as 1.25 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Perrigo Company is 1.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.15 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRGO to be -5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.95%. For the next 5 years, Perrigo Company is expecting Growth of 5.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Perrigo Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Perrigo Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.32%, where Monthly Performance is -13.56%, Quarterly performance is 0.52%, 6 Months performance is 8.45% and yearly performance percentage is 4.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.66% and Monthly Volatility of 3.13%.