Analysts showing optimistic trends for Fitbit, Inc.(NYSE:FIT): Cigna Corporation(NYSE:CI)

Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fitbit, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fitbit, Inc. as 265.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fitbit, Inc. is 257 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 278.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 259.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FIT to be 13.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, Fitbit, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fitbit, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fitbit, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.93%, where Monthly Performance is -2.89%, Quarterly performance is -7.26%, 6 Months performance is 111.59% and yearly performance percentage is 7.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.80% and Monthly Volatility of 1.57%.

Cigna Corporation (CI) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $4.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cigna Corporation and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.1/share and a High Estimate of $5.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cigna Corporation as 37.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cigna Corporation is 35.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 39.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CI to be 11.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.19%. For the next 5 years, Cigna Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cigna Corporation, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cigna Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.77%, where Monthly Performance is -9.68%, Quarterly performance is -8.7%, 6 Months performance is 24.07% and yearly performance percentage is 4.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.36% and Monthly Volatility of 3.20%.