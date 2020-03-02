Analysts showing optimistic trends for FibroGen, Inc(NASDAQ:FGEN): Yirendai Ltd.(NYSE:YRD)

FibroGen, Inc (FGEN) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FibroGen, Inc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.87/share and a High Estimate of $-0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FibroGen, Inc as 36.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FibroGen, Inc is 10.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 58.28 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 108.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FGEN to be -369.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.32%. For the next 5 years, FibroGen, Inc is expecting Growth of 15.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 62.14% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 594.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 101.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FibroGen, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.09%, where Monthly Performance is -0.57%, Quarterly performance is 4.45%, 6 Months performance is -7.75% and yearly performance percentage is -27.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.54% and Monthly Volatility of 3.76%.

Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) will report its next earnings on Mar 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Yirendai Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.26/share and a High Estimate of $1.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Yirendai Ltd. as 1.97 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Yirendai Ltd. is 1.97 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 183.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YRD to be -72.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.64%. For the next 5 years, Yirendai Ltd. is expecting Growth of -58.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -39.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Yirendai Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 304.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -722.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Yirendai Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.27%, where Monthly Performance is -16.8%, Quarterly performance is -18.59%, 6 Months performance is -56.07% and yearly performance percentage is -70.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.47% and Monthly Volatility of 7.88%.