What do Analysts Say about Valley National Bancorp(NYSE:VLY): ARC Document Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:ARC)

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Valley National Bancorp and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Valley National Bancorp as 286.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Valley National Bancorp is 281.81 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 291.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 248.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VLY to be 4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.35%. For the next 5 years, Valley National Bancorp is expecting Growth of 8.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Valley National Bancorp, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Valley National Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.73%, where Monthly Performance is -11.21%, Quarterly performance is -17.69%, 6 Months performance is -2.87% and yearly performance percentage is -7.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.10% and Monthly Volatility of 2.15%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. as 98.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. is 97.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 97.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 97.11 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 14.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 123.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ARC Document Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.83%, where Monthly Performance is 6.92%, Quarterly performance is 16.81%, 6 Months performance is 1.46% and yearly performance percentage is -39.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.79% and Monthly Volatility of 5.99%.