Revenue Estimates Analysis of OUTFRONT Media Inc.(NYSE:OUT): LKQ Corporation(NASDAQ:LKQ)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OUTFRONT Media Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OUTFRONT Media Inc. as 390.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OUTFRONT Media Inc. is 386.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 395.49 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 371.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OUT to be 3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.48%. For the next 5 years, OUTFRONT Media Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OUTFRONT Media Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OUTFRONT Media Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.25%, where Monthly Performance is -9.78%, Quarterly performance is 10.18%, 6 Months performance is 0.73% and yearly performance percentage is 24.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.13%.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LKQ Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LKQ Corporation as 3.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LKQ Corporation is 3.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LKQ to be 5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.15%. For the next 5 years, LKQ Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LKQ Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LKQ Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.64%, where Monthly Performance is -11.12%, Quarterly performance is -16.02%, 6 Months performance is 18.74% and yearly performance percentage is 9.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.