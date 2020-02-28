Revenue Estimates Analysis of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:NBIX): Henry Schein, Inc.(NASDAQ:HSIC)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -53.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. as 227.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is 176 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 245 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 138.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NBIX to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 135.14%. For the next 5 years, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 49.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 802.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 826.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 278.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.86%, where Monthly Performance is -9.49%, Quarterly performance is -20.03%, 6 Months performance is -6.11% and yearly performance percentage is 14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.21% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Henry Schein, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. as 2.48 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. is 2.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.36 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HSIC to be 10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.95%. For the next 5 years, Henry Schein, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Henry Schein, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Henry Schein, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.29%, where Monthly Performance is -11.21%, Quarterly performance is -11.14%, 6 Months performance is 3.41% and yearly performance percentage is 7.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.21% and Monthly Volatility of 2.91%.