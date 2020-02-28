Investors Catching Stocks W.W. Grainger, Inc.(NYSE:GWW): Nike, Inc.(NYSE:NKE)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for W.W. Grainger, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.33/share and a High Estimate of $4.92/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. as 2.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is 2.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.94 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GWW to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.17%. For the next 5 years, W.W. Grainger, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on W.W. Grainger, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 330.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 44.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, W.W. Grainger, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.83%, where Monthly Performance is -13.5%, Quarterly performance is -12.7%, 6 Months performance is 5.43% and yearly performance percentage is -10.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.43%.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nike, Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NKE to be -2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.35%. For the next 5 years, Nike, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nike, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 50%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nike, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.64%, where Monthly Performance is -11.81%, Quarterly performance is -4.68%, 6 Months performance is 7.95% and yearly performance percentage is 2.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.38% and Monthly Volatility of 2.22%.