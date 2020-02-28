Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.(NYSE:ARCO): Koppers Holdings Inc.(NYSE:KOP)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 62.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. as 742.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 729 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 756 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 745.12 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 589.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 77.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.79%, where Monthly Performance is -17.91%, Quarterly performance is -12.97%, 6 Months performance is -6.47% and yearly performance percentage is -21.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.85%.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Koppers Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. as 405.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Koppers Holdings Inc. is 393.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 422.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 425.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KOP to be -51.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.29%. For the next 5 years, Koppers Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Koppers Holdings Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 153.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 53.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Koppers Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -31.62%, where Monthly Performance is -38.6%, Quarterly performance is -48.05%, 6 Months performance is -22.01% and yearly performance percentage is -20.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.58% and Monthly Volatility of 5.08%.