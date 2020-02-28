Analysts showing optimistic trends for Etsy, Inc.(NASDAQ:ETSY): National Instruments Corporation(NASDAQ:NATI)

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 56.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Etsy, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Etsy, Inc. as 220.09 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Etsy, Inc. is 209.71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 229.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 169.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ETSY to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, Etsy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Etsy, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 5.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 67.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 73.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Etsy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.49%, where Monthly Performance is 16.24%, Quarterly performance is 35.42%, 6 Months performance is 8.44% and yearly performance percentage is -19.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.13% and Monthly Volatility of 3.56%.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Instruments Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $1.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Instruments Corporation as 324.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Instruments Corporation is 323.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 327.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 321.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NATI to be 3.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.57%. For the next 5 years, National Instruments Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Instruments Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 626.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Instruments Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.86%, where Monthly Performance is -9.94%, Quarterly performance is -5.42%, 6 Months performance is -3.14% and yearly performance percentage is -13.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.47% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.