What do Analysts Say about TransEnterix, Inc.(NYSE:TRXC): American Tower Corporation (REIT)(NYSE:AMT)

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) will report its next earnings on Feb 25. The company reported the earnings of $-1.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TransEnterix, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.62/share and a High Estimate of $-0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TransEnterix, Inc. as 3.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TransEnterix, Inc. is 2.51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRXC to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, TransEnterix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 64.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TransEnterix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -77.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -115.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TransEnterix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -3.94%, Quarterly performance is -60.07%, 6 Months performance is -89.98% and yearly performance percentage is -96.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.83% and Monthly Volatility of 7.72%.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.94/share and a High Estimate of $1.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Tower Corporation (REIT) as 2 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is 1.96 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.03 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMT to be 15.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.96%. For the next 5 years, American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expecting Growth of 13.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Tower Corporation (REIT), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 67.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 53.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Tower Corporation (REIT) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.19%, where Monthly Performance is 2.19%, Quarterly performance is 15.5%, 6 Months performance is 5.48% and yearly performance percentage is 39.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.39% and Monthly Volatility of 1.84%.