what are Analysts report about Sealed Air Corporation(NYSE:SEE): Grupo Supervielle S.A.(NYSE:SUPV)

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sealed Air Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.57/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sealed Air Corporation as 1.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sealed Air Corporation is 1.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEE to be 1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, Sealed Air Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sealed Air Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -114.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sealed Air Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.61%, where Monthly Performance is -11.26%, Quarterly performance is -10.8%, 6 Months performance is -19.4% and yearly performance percentage is -25.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.08% and Monthly Volatility of 2.83%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grupo Supervielle S.A. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grupo Supervielle S.A. as 130.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 130.48 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 130.48 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 123.47 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grupo Supervielle S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grupo Supervielle S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.67%, where Monthly Performance is -0.35%, Quarterly performance is 1.42%, 6 Months performance is -12% and yearly performance percentage is -70.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.58% and Monthly Volatility of 6.35%.