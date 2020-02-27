Revenue Estimates Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.(NYSE:OHI): Hecla Mining Company(NYSE:HL)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. as 244.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is 216.14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 253.71 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 220.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OHI to be 2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.9%. For the next 5 years, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.11%, where Monthly Performance is 1.57%, Quarterly performance is 7.51%, 6 Months performance is 8.82% and yearly performance percentage is 22.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 1.45%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hecla Mining Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hecla Mining Company as 157.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hecla Mining Company is 141.43 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 172.97 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 152.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HL to be 125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 114.29%. For the next 5 years, Hecla Mining Company is expecting Growth of 250% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 115.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hecla Mining Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hecla Mining Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.83%, where Monthly Performance is -3.77%, Quarterly performance is 31.33%, 6 Months performance is 84.34% and yearly performance percentage is 16.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.66% and Monthly Volatility of 6.41%.