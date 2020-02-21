What do Analysts Say about PetIQ, Inc.(NASDAQ:PETQ): The ExOne Company(NASDAQ:XONE)

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 51.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PetIQ, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. as 133.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PetIQ, Inc. is 126.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 145.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 111.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PETQ to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.74%. For the next 5 years, PetIQ, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PetIQ, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 284.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PetIQ, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.34%, where Monthly Performance is 18.52%, Quarterly performance is 50.73%, 6 Months performance is 6.14% and yearly performance percentage is 13.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.15% and Monthly Volatility of 3.46%.

The ExOne Company (XONE) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The ExOne Company and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The ExOne Company as 21.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The ExOne Company is 20.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XONE to be -138.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.57%. For the next 5 years, The ExOne Company is expecting Growth of 27.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The ExOne Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 45.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -20.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The ExOne Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.47%, where Monthly Performance is 4.34%, Quarterly performance is 5.67%, 6 Months performance is 0.95% and yearly performance percentage is -34.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.47% and Monthly Volatility of 3.37%.