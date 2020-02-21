What are analysts Suggestions on Sientra, Inc.(NASDAQ:SIEN): Zebra Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) will report its next earnings on Mar 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sientra, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.47/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sientra, Inc. as 22.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sientra, Inc. is 22.48 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 23.24 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SIEN to be 51.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50.55%. For the next 5 years, Sientra, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sientra, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 445.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -138.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -78.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sientra, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.2%, where Monthly Performance is -18.32%, Quarterly performance is -25.13%, 6 Months performance is -12.92% and yearly performance percentage is -44.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.62% and Monthly Volatility of 4.65%.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zebra Technologies Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.76/share and a High Estimate of $3.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zebra Technologies Corporation as 1.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zebra Technologies Corporation is 1.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZBRA to be 1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.61%. For the next 5 years, Zebra Technologies Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zebra Technologies Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 629.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zebra Technologies Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.68%, where Monthly Performance is -3.84%, Quarterly performance is 3.5%, 6 Months performance is 20.49% and yearly performance percentage is 21.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.38%.