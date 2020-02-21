What are analysts Suggestions on Funko, Inc.(NASDAQ:FNKO): J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.(NASDAQ:JBHT)

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Funko, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Funko, Inc. as 213.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Funko, Inc. is 213 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 214.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 233.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FNKO to be -63.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -75%. For the next 5 years, Funko, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Funko, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Funko, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.82%, where Monthly Performance is -42.85%, Quarterly performance is -37.5%, 6 Months performance is -60.83% and yearly performance percentage is -53.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.25% and Monthly Volatility of 5.06%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) will report its next earnings on Jan 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.83/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. as 2.25 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is 2.16 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.34 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JBHT to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.46%. For the next 5 years, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 823.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.51%, where Monthly Performance is -5.09%, Quarterly performance is -5.32%, 6 Months performance is 9.76% and yearly performance percentage is -3.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.21% and Monthly Volatility of 2.42%.