Revenue Estimates Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated(NYSE:HR): Aircastle Limited(NYSE:AYR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 185.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated as 122.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 121 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 124.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 112.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HR to be 5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5%. For the next 5 years, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expecting Growth of 4.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 897.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 131.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 138.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.22%, where Monthly Performance is 6.24%, Quarterly performance is 14.81%, 6 Months performance is 13.73% and yearly performance percentage is 16.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.12% and Monthly Volatility of 1.36%.

Aircastle Limited (AYR) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aircastle Limited and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aircastle Limited as 218.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aircastle Limited is 218.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 218.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 206.75 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aircastle Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 395 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aircastle Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.06%, where Monthly Performance is 0.53%, Quarterly performance is -0.31%, 6 Months performance is 51.62% and yearly performance percentage is 59.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.11% and Monthly Volatility of 0.14%.