Revenue Estimates Analysis of BlackLine, Inc.(NASDAQ:BL): Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE)

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BlackLine, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BlackLine, Inc. as 80.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BlackLine, Inc. is 80 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 80.89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 63.28 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BL to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, BlackLine, Inc. is expecting Growth of 31.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BlackLine, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 425.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 107.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlackLine, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.88%, where Monthly Performance is 9.89%, Quarterly performance is 29.4%, 6 Months performance is 34.05% and yearly performance percentage is 33.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.35% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veoneer, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veoneer, Inc. as 393.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veoneer, Inc. is 363 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 449.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 525.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VNE to be 26.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.39%. For the next 5 years, Veoneer, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veoneer, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 477.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -24.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veoneer, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.52%, where Monthly Performance is 6.63%, Quarterly performance is -5.61%, 6 Months performance is -5.73% and yearly performance percentage is -50.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 3.50%.