Price Target Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.(NYSE:PLG): Rio Tinto Plc(NYSE:RIO)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Platinum Group Metals Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 263.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.56%, where Monthly Performance is -5.84%, Quarterly performance is 77.94%, 6 Months performance is 105.08% and yearly performance percentage is 59.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 43.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.13% and Monthly Volatility of 10.79%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rio Tinto Plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rio Tinto Plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rio Tinto Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.97%, where Monthly Performance is -9.61%, Quarterly performance is 0.37%, 6 Months performance is 11.23% and yearly performance percentage is -2.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.91% and Monthly Volatility of 1.21%.