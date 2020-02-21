Price Target Analysis of Array BioPharma Inc.(NASDAQ:ARRY): Laureate Education, Inc.(NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.49/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -700%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Laureate Education, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Laureate Education, Inc. as 879.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Laureate Education, Inc. is 869 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 884.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 913.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LAUR to be 261.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.96%. For the next 5 years, Laureate Education, Inc. is expecting Growth of -72.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15000% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Laureate Education, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 41.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Laureate Education, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.45%, where Monthly Performance is 18.5%, Quarterly performance is 26.89%, 6 Months performance is 21.68% and yearly performance percentage is 44.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 2.91%.