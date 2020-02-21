Investors Catching Stocks Bloom Energy Corporation(NYSE:BE): Harris Corporation(NYSE:HRS)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bloom Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bloom Energy Corporation as 269.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation is 255 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 294.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 213.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BE to be 108.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.55%. For the next 5 years, Bloom Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 49.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bloom Energy Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 268.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bloom Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.61%, where Monthly Performance is 39.17%, Quarterly performance is 91.86%, 6 Months performance is 131.69% and yearly performance percentage is 2.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 70.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.78% and Monthly Volatility of 9.03%.

