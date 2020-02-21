Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Prudential Financial, Inc.(NYSE:PRU): MSCI Inc(NYSE:MSCI)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prudential Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.92/share and a High Estimate of $3.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. as 14.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prudential Financial, Inc. is 13.75 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.65 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRU to be -1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.32%. For the next 5 years, Prudential Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prudential Financial, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prudential Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.26%, where Monthly Performance is -1.79%, Quarterly performance is 0.69%, 6 Months performance is 16.28% and yearly performance percentage is -1.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.35% and Monthly Volatility of 1.68%.

MSCI Inc (MSCI) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MSCI Inc and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.65/share and a High Estimate of $1.82/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSCI to be 10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.13%. For the next 5 years, MSCI Inc is expecting Growth of 15.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MSCI Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 447.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -268.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MSCI Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.39%, where Monthly Performance is 15.71%, Quarterly performance is 27.36%, 6 Months performance is 38.97% and yearly performance percentage is 82.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 2.50%.