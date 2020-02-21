Analysts showing optimistic trends for Danaher Corporation(NYSE:DHR): Coty Inc.(NYSE:COTY)

Danaher Corporation (DHR) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.06/share and a High Estimate of $1.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Danaher Corporation as 4.45 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Danaher Corporation is 4.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.88 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DHR to be 0.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.65%. For the next 5 years, Danaher Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Danaher Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 49.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Danaher Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.18%, where Monthly Performance is -2.11%, Quarterly performance is 14.28%, 6 Months performance is 14.41% and yearly performance percentage is 42.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.86% and Monthly Volatility of 1.68%.

Coty Inc. (COTY) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COTY to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 31.25%. For the next 5 years, Coty Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Coty Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -52.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -28.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Coty Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.3%, where Monthly Performance is 5.16%, Quarterly performance is -6.55%, 6 Months performance is 29.63% and yearly performance percentage is 2.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 3.24%.