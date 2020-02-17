What do Analysts Say about Horizon Global Corporation(NYSE:HZN): NRG Energy, Inc.(NYSE:NRG)

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) will report its next earnings on Mar 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.42/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1577.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Horizon Global Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.44/share and a High Estimate of $-0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Horizon Global Corporation as 142.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Horizon Global Corporation is 142.39 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 142.39 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 171.96 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Horizon Global Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 49.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -138.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -39.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Horizon Global Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 0.88%, Quarterly performance is -9.23%, 6 Months performance is 17.41% and yearly performance percentage is 53.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.52% and Monthly Volatility of 3.10%.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NRG Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. as 3.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NRG Energy, Inc. is 2.46 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.41 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.68 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NRG to be 953.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 32.35%. For the next 5 years, NRG Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 85.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NRG Energy, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -69.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NRG Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.76%, where Monthly Performance is 5.06%, Quarterly performance is 3.27%, 6 Months performance is 16.72% and yearly performance percentage is -5.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.82% and Monthly Volatility of 1.84%.