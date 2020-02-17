What do Analysts Say about Euronet Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:EEFT): RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation(NASDAQ:RXII)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.95/share and a High Estimate of $1.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. as 621.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is 609 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 628 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 577.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EEFT to be 11.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.43%. For the next 5 years, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Euronet Worldwide, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 384.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.36%, where Monthly Performance is -10.92%, Quarterly performance is -3.2%, 6 Months performance is -2.4% and yearly performance percentage is 12.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.15% and Monthly Volatility of 2.37%.