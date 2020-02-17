What are analysts Suggestions on OUTFRONT Media Inc.(NYSE:OUT): CDW Corporation(NASDAQ:CDW)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OUTFRONT Media Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OUTFRONT Media Inc. as 482.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OUTFRONT Media Inc. is 480.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 485 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 452.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OUT to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, OUTFRONT Media Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OUTFRONT Media Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 898.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OUTFRONT Media Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.39%, where Monthly Performance is 8.94%, Quarterly performance is 24%, 6 Months performance is 15.72% and yearly performance percentage is 46.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.47% and Monthly Volatility of 1.67%.

CDW Corporation (CDW) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CDW Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.34/share and a High Estimate of $1.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CDW Corporation as 4.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CDW Corporation is 4.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.96 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDW to be 11.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.63%. For the next 5 years, CDW Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CDW Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 73.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CDW Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.24%, where Monthly Performance is -4.36%, Quarterly performance is 2.07%, 6 Months performance is 27.2% and yearly performance percentage is 47.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.58% and Monthly Volatility of 2.01%.