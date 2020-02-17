what are Analysts report about Facebook, Inc.(NASDAQ:FB): Parker-Hannifin Corporation(NYSE:PH)

Facebook, Inc. (FB) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Facebook, Inc. and for the current quarter 40 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.55/share and a High Estimate of $2.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 39 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Facebook, Inc. as 18.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Facebook, Inc. is 18.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.78 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FB to be 125.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 131.87%. For the next 5 years, Facebook, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 44.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Facebook, Inc., where 11 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Facebook, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.87%, where Monthly Performance is -3.15%, Quarterly performance is 10.86%, 6 Months performance is 17.3% and yearly performance percentage is 30.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.79% and Monthly Volatility of 1.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Parker-Hannifin Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.36/share and a High Estimate of $2.69/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PH to be -22.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.6%. For the next 5 years, Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Parker-Hannifin Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 870.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Parker-Hannifin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.93%, where Monthly Performance is 3.17%, Quarterly performance is 8.42%, 6 Months performance is 34.4% and yearly performance percentage is 25.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.35% and Monthly Volatility of 2.18%.