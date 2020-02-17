Stock’s Earning Overview for Atmos Energy Corporation(NYSE:ATO): Cardtronics plc(NASDAQ:CATM)

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atmos Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.76/share and a High Estimate of $2.15/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATO to be 5.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.71%. For the next 5 years, Atmos Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atmos Energy Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 842.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atmos Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.43%, where Monthly Performance is 5.89%, Quarterly performance is 10.38%, 6 Months performance is 10.13% and yearly performance percentage is 25.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.39%.

Cardtronics plc (CATM) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cardtronics plc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cardtronics plc as 334.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cardtronics plc is 329.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 337 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 327.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CATM to be 23.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.86%. For the next 5 years, Cardtronics plc is expecting Growth of 9.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cardtronics plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 425.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 66.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cardtronics plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.35%, where Monthly Performance is -7.69%, Quarterly performance is 4.93%, 6 Months performance is 54.03% and yearly performance percentage is 51.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.71% and Monthly Volatility of 2.77%.