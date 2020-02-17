Revenue Estimates Analysis of Wynn Resorts, Limited(NASDAQ:WYNN): LendingClub Corporation(NYSE:LC)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wynn Resorts, Limited and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.59/share and a High Estimate of $1.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited as 1.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wynn Resorts, Limited is 1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.69 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.66 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WYNN to be -100.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Wynn Resorts, Limited is expecting Growth of 88.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wynn Resorts, Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 115.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wynn Resorts, Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.12%, where Monthly Performance is -11.92%, Quarterly performance is 11.19%, 6 Months performance is 28.92% and yearly performance percentage is 7.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.82% and Monthly Volatility of 3.27%.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 350%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LendingClub Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LendingClub Corporation as 198.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LendingClub Corporation is 196 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 204.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 181.52 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LendingClub Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 526.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LendingClub Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.39%, where Monthly Performance is 5.87%, Quarterly performance is -7.71%, 6 Months performance is -0.98% and yearly performance percentage is -25.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.74% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.