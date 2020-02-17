Revenue Estimates Analysis of Janus Henderson Group plc(NYSE:JHG): Oracle Corporation(NYSE:ORCL)

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Janus Henderson Group plc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc as 565.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Janus Henderson Group plc is 544.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 591.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 523.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JHG to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.2%. For the next 5 years, Janus Henderson Group plc is expecting Growth of 4.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Janus Henderson Group plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 961.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Janus Henderson Group plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.44%, where Monthly Performance is 1.16%, Quarterly performance is 1.9%, 6 Months performance is 42.07% and yearly performance percentage is 8.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.34%.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ORCL to be 10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.03%. For the next 5 years, Oracle Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oracle Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 55%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oracle Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.37%, where Monthly Performance is 1.3%, Quarterly performance is -1.32%, 6 Months performance is 5.48% and yearly performance percentage is 7.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.06% and Monthly Volatility of 1.42%.