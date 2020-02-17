Earnings Analysis of Walmart Inc.(NYSE:WMT): Orion Engineered Carbons S.A(NYSE:OEC)

Walmart Inc. (WMT) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.34/share and a High Estimate of $1.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Walmart Inc. as 142.52 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Walmart Inc. is 140.75 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 144.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 138.79 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WMT to be 1.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.65%. For the next 5 years, Walmart Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Walmart Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Walmart Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.24%, where Monthly Performance is 2.26%, Quarterly performance is -2.55%, 6 Months performance is 4.61% and yearly performance percentage is 19.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.32%.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A as 365.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A is 360.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 373.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 385.96 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 324.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.93%, where Monthly Performance is -16.37%, Quarterly performance is -16.68%, 6 Months performance is 28.61% and yearly performance percentage is -40.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.65% and Monthly Volatility of 3.44%.