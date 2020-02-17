Earnings Analysis of MasTec, Inc.(NYSE:MTZ): Agilent Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:A)

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MasTec, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.24/share and a High Estimate of $1.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MasTec, Inc. as 1.75 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MasTec, Inc. is 1.73 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.8 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTZ to be 17.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.69%. For the next 5 years, MasTec, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MasTec, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 830.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MasTec, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.4%, where Monthly Performance is -4.39%, Quarterly performance is -14.81%, 6 Months performance is 2.4% and yearly performance percentage is 40.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.92% and Monthly Volatility of 2.61%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agilent Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $0.83/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for A to be 6.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.86%. For the next 5 years, Agilent Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agilent Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agilent Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.19%, where Monthly Performance is -3.16%, Quarterly performance is 11.22%, 6 Months performance is 23.32% and yearly performance percentage is 11.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.20% and Monthly Volatility of 1.39%.