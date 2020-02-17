Earnings Analysis of Hostess Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ:TWNK): FIRST REPUBLIC BANK(NYSE:FRC)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hostess Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. as 215.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hostess Brands, Inc. is 211.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 219.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 214.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWNK to be -5.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, Hostess Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hostess Brands, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 877.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hostess Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.76%, where Monthly Performance is -5.09%, Quarterly performance is -1.71%, 6 Months performance is -3.57% and yearly performance percentage is 11.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.22% and Monthly Volatility of 1.84%.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) will report its next earnings on Jan 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK as 880.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK is 866.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 901 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 814.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRC to be -1.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.65%. For the next 5 years, FIRST REPUBLIC BANK is expecting Growth of 12.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FIRST REPUBLIC BANK, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 984.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FIRST REPUBLIC BANK currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.37%, where Monthly Performance is 0.3%, Quarterly performance is 8.03%, 6 Months performance is 29.99% and yearly performance percentage is 18.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.21% and Monthly Volatility of 1.40%.