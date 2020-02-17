Earnings Analysis of Avnet, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVT): PQ Group Holdings Inc.(NYSE:PQG)

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avnet, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVT to be -59.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -44.21%. For the next 5 years, Avnet, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avnet, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 780.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avnet, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.11%, where Monthly Performance is -13.38%, Quarterly performance is -11.25%, 6 Months performance is -7.5% and yearly performance percentage is -17.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.83% and Monthly Volatility of 2.43%.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PQ Group Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PQ Group Holdings Inc. as 365.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PQ Group Holdings Inc. is 347 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 389 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 380.1 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PQ Group Holdings Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 93.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PQ Group Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.29%, where Monthly Performance is -8.21%, Quarterly performance is -7.03%, 6 Months performance is 8.42% and yearly performance percentage is -2.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.25% and Monthly Volatility of 2.10%.