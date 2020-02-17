Comprehensive Stock Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SSNC): Black Knight, Inc.(NYSE:BKI)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.95/share and a High Estimate of $0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. as 1.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is 1.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.15 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSNC to be 5.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.89%. For the next 5 years, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.07%, where Monthly Performance is 6.37%, Quarterly performance is 14.38%, 6 Months performance is 48.63% and yearly performance percentage is 17.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.45% and Monthly Volatility of 2.00%.

Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Black Knight, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. as 289.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Black Knight, Inc. is 284.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 293.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 282.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BKI to be 4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.08%. For the next 5 years, Black Knight, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Black Knight, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 79.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Black Knight, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.25%, where Monthly Performance is 12.93%, Quarterly performance is 26.84%, 6 Months performance is 20.57% and yearly performance percentage is 42.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.13% and Monthly Volatility of 1.73%.